UPDATE: All lanes of Hwy 90 open after cement truck overturns near Broussard

UPDATE: All lanes of US Hwy 90 are now open after cement truck overturned Monday morning near Broussard.

The incident was located in the westbound lanes of Hwy 90 near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

The crash happened around 5:00 am and blocked one lane of the roadway.

US 90 was reduced to one lane headed into Lafayette from New Iberia to clear the roadway.

DOTD's traffic website showed minor delays in the area.

There were no report of injuries as a result of the crash.

