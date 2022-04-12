Oversized transport to travel through Lafayette Parish on Wednesday

An oversized transport will be moving through Lafayette Parish on Wednesday. It is expected to last about three hours.

Berard Transportation of New Iberia says they will be transporting an electrical transformer from Cameron Street in Lafayette to a substation out in the parish on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Berard Transportation

With a gross weight of over 500,000 pounds and a transport height of 22 feet the transport will be slow-moving.

According to Berard, there will be a convoy of bucket trucks, support vehicles, and police escorts directing traffic near the load. The move is scheduled to start at 08:30 and should last approximately 3 hours.

"We ask for public caution and patience as we transport this cargo through the city," Berard Transportation says.

Berard Transportation

A interactive map can be viewed below:



