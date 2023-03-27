Over 3K worth of oil stolen; Lafayette Crime Stoppers searching for suspects

Lafayette Crime Stoppers and the Lafayette Police Department needs help in reference to a theft.

On the evening of March 08, 2023, at 8:58 p.m, a white unmarked pump truck entered the parking lot of Chick Fil A at the corner of Kaliste Saloom and Meadow Farm Rd. and backed into the stall holding the oil storage container. A short time later, two black males exited the truck and pumped out approximately $3,500 worth of oil from the container.

The truck left in an unknown direction. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device.

