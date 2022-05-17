UPDATE: Vehicle crash knocks out power to nearly 2,000 LUS customers

Lafayette Utilities System says that a vehicle accident on West Congress near Ambassador Caffery Parkway knocked out power to nearly 2,000 customers

An LUS outage map estimated that 1,948 customers were affected. As of 5:00 p.m., 900 customers were back online with around 1,000 still in the dark.

A spokesperson for LUS says that the vehicle accident damaged some LUS equipment. Crews were able to bypass the damaged equipment to get power restored to some customers

There is no time frame yet on when the remaining customers will have their power fully restored.

