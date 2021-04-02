Our Lady of Wisdom presented Living Stations of the Cross for Good Friday

Our Lady of Wisdom on UL Lafayette's campus held a living stations of the cross ending with service on Good Friday.

Friday afternoon, the stations were presented at Teurlings' Rebel Stadium, a change from past years. In previous years, spectators would gather at Our Lady of Wisdom and walk to Girard Park as the Stations of the Cross were observed.

On this Good Friday, after the living stations, the group trek to Our Lady of Wisdom Church on St. Mary Street. There, attendees were able to participate in the Good Friday Passion of the Lord service.

Service which was live streamed at 3:00p.m. can be viewed below:

