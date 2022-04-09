Our Lady of Lourdes Womens Childrens Hospital Family Room set for groundbreaking

Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana, Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Hospital and MacLaff, Inc. are holding a groundbreaking tomorrow at 2 p.m. for the Ronald McDonald House Charities Family Room.

"Our vision is a world where all children have access to medical care, where their families are fully supported and actively involved in their children's care," said EJ Krampe with MacLaff.

"A new Family Room at Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Hospital is an excellent addition to the hospital's comprehensive, family-centered care," said Lourdes Foundation director Jeigh Stipe."Lourdes Women & Children's is also close to the surrounding communities, making it a convenient location for patients from those regions."

The Family Room, which is expected to be completed by the fall of 2022, will provide a range of amenities to support children and their families. Compassionate hospitality, provided by the Ronald McDonald House Charities' (RMHC) staff or trained volunteers in the Family Room, is one of the hallmarks of the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Kids and their families will be able to take advantage of a variety of features in this room. It should be completed by fall 2022, allowing them to relax, prepare meals, have snacks, or even take a nap. Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Hospital's Family Room will offer the following amenities for families: A playground for children, private bathrooms with showers, dining area, internet access, three sleeping areas, kitchen, an area for napping, and a laundry facility.

Contact Lourdes Foundation at (337) 470-4610 , LourdesFoundation@fmolhs.org click HERE for more information about how you can support this and other initiatives to support children's healthcare.

