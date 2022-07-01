Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Our Lady of Lourdes gives safety advice for kids handling fireworks

Posted at 3:56 PM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 16:56:05-04

Fireworks are in season this year and individuals of all ages are ready to go out and enjoy the firework displays put on by your city or organization.

Many will be heading out into the yard to celebrate their independence; But what to do about children-related incidents involving fireworks. Dr. Joey Barrios, Medical Director of the burn center at our Lady of Lourdes, mentions how most of their patients are during the fourth of July and New Years' holidays.

Most children receive injuries surrounding their hands and fingers, so Dr. Barrios gives safety tips on how to keep your child safe and out of harm's way.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.