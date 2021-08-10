Organization distributes more than 500 backpacks to students

As parents and kids prepare to go back to school, organizations are lending a helping hand.

Each One Reach One Teach One gave back to the community Monday by hosting its second annual back to school drive.

More than 500 backpacks were handed out to area students.

Kids from kindergarten to eighth grade picked up their new supplies at Heymann Park.

"We teamed up with a bunch of businesses, a lot of local businesses here in Lafayette and surrounding areas, basically just to give back school supplies to all the kids in the area," explained Vice President RBF Freddy Glover.

