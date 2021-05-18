Organization collecting items for homeless care packages

One organization is asking for donations to help them create care packages for the homeless populations of Acadiana.
Helping Neighbors will give away the care packages and food on Saturday, May 22 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at 209 Garfield Street in Lafayette.
They say their goal is to raise $2,000 to help serve 100 homeless individuals. To make a donation:
- Venmo @ Helpful-Neighbors
- Cash app $helpfulneighbors20
- pay pal @ helpfulneighbors
Items that are still needed for care packages include the following:
- Socks
- cooling rags
- lightweight blankets
- toothbrushes
- toothpaste
- wipes
- hand sanitizer
- body wash
- deodorant
For more information on the giveaway and how you can help, visit the Helpful Neighbors Facebook Page.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers