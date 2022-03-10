"Operation Neaux Throw" targets litterbugs in Lafayette Parish

Reporting those who litter in Lafayette Parish can now be done online through a new operation.

Lafayette Consolidated Government says to help reduce litter in Lafayette Parish, penalties are steeper and citizens can now report litterbugs through the Lafayette 311 website.

Operation Neaux Throw is aimed at drivers who toss trash, cigarette butts, or any type of litter out of vehicle windows.

Before reporting on 311lafayette.services, citizens should gather as much information as possible when witnessing someone intentionally littering — date, time, the vehicle’s color, make, model, and license plate. Unintentional littering, such as trash flying out of a truck bed, is still considered littering.

Online reporting also allows for reporting litter spotted in the community which will be scheduled for pickup.

All reported cases will be turned over to the city prosecutor and include a mandatory court appearance.

Litter Fines and Community Service (community service must be through a court-approved litter abatement work program)

First violation: $200 fine and 30 hours of community service

Second violation: $300 fine and 60 hours of community service

Third violation: $400 fine, 90 hours of community service, and 30 days in the parish jail

Fourth violation: $500 fine, 120 hours community service, and 60 days in the parish jail

For each violation, the offender will pay special court costs of $100.

