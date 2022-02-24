Online registration open for Carencro baseball and softball programs

Registration is now open for Youth Baseball and Softball in Carencro.

Boys and girls who are ages 3-16 are eligible to register online for the program which is offered at Carencro Park.

Registration can also be completed at one of several walk-up registration sessions at the Carencro Park equipment shed at 4003 N. University Avenue.

Walk-up registration:

February 28 — 6-8 p.m.

March 6 — 2-4 p.m.

March 13 — 2-4 p.m.

March 21 — 6- 8 p.m.

For more information on registration click here, or call 337.896.5982 or 337.896.5000 (option 4).

There are no residency requirements to register and play.

Practices are scheduled to start by the end of March and games will start in April.

Only individual registrations will be accepted.

