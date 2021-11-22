Online registration for Camellia Crossing ends tonight

LAFAYETTE, La. – Online registration for the Camellia Crossing Gleaux Run closes at midnight tonight.

Beginning Tuesday, November 23rd, individuals wishing to sign up for the event can register in person at the at the Miles Perret Cancer Services office, located at 2130 Kaliste Saloom Rd. during packet pick-up hours.

Camellia Crossing is a great way for families to come together on Thanksgiving Eve to give thanks and support Miles Perret Cancer Services.

Runners and walkers are invited to sign up to take part in the event's GLEAUX theme by wearing things that glow, light up, blink, and flash. Proceeds from this event will aid Miles Perret Cancer Services in its mission to help local families Fight, Survive, & Live with cancer.

Register today to light up the night sky by visiting milesperret.org or call 337-984-1920

The race will be held Wednesday, November 24th (5:30 pm - 9:30 pm) at Camellia Blvd. & River Ranch Town Square.

Registration / Packet-Pick-up will be Tuesday, November 23rd – 10 am - 6 pm (MPCS office), Wednesday, November 24th – 9 am-12:00 pm (MPCS office), Wednesday, November 24th – 4:30 pm (Registration Tent in River Ranch Town Square).

Registration Fees are Youth (12 & under) - $35. Adult (13 & up) - $40

