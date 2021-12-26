One woman in hospital, another in jail after Christmas shooting

A Nachitoches woman is in jail and another woman is in the hospital after a Christmas morning shooting.

Lafayette Police say they arrested Tyechia Johnson, 34, early Saturday and booked her with attempted second-degree murder. Jail records show she's still there, in lieu of $250,000 bond.

Police were called to a local hospital just after 6 a.m. Christmas morning after a woman was brought there suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators say the victim and Johnson were arguing and Johnson allegedly shot the victim several times. The victim is listed in critical condition, police say.

