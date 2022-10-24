One person injured in Lafayette shooting

Lafayette Police are asking for tips to help solve a Sunday night shooting.

Police were called to the 600 block of Vieux Orleans Circle at about 9 p.m. Sunday.

They found a juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound, he was transported to a local hospital where he's listed in stable condition, a spokesman said.

Investigators are actively working the incident, and are asking if anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.