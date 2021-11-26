One Person Injured After Early Morning Fire

One person was injured following an early morning house fire in Lafayette.

Lafayette firefighters were called to a house fire in the 100 block of Catherine street at 2:25 Friday Morning. When first responders arrived on the scene they discovered a fully involved duplex and a vehicle on fire under a carport.

According to a spokesperson with the fire department, a mattress against a gas furnace ignited. An occupant in the house attempted to remove the burning mattress when other combustibles caught fire.

He alerted his neighbors to get everyone out of the home.

The occupant of the unit received burn injuries and was taken to the hospital by a friend.

The unit where the fire originated sustained heavy fire damage. The other unit, occupied by a family of 3, sustained smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire was ruled an accident.