Person who died in Youngsville house fire identified

The person who died in last week's fatal house fire has been identified.

Fire officials say it was Jordy Dugas, 33, of St. Martin Parish. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion after the August 20 fire.

Firefighters were called to a house fire in the 800 block of Austin Road at about 10:15 a.m. August 20, a spokesman said.

Two of the three people who lived there told firefighters that a friend was still inside the burning home. Once the fire was under control, the body was found in a bedroom.

Firefighters from Youngsville, Milton and Broussard brought the fire under control, but the home sustained heavy fire damage.

Lafayette Sheriff deputies responded to the incident originally with firefighters after neighbors reported the incident. The call was reported by a neighbor after a female occupant alerted them of the fire.

Lafayette Fire Department fire investigators, Lafayette Sheriff Department detectives, and Louisiana State Fire Marshal investigators are conducting the investigation into the fire and fatality.

The day of the fire, the name of the victim was not released pending notification of next of kin. The Lafayette Coroner’s Office is conducting the cause of death investigation.

Two firefighters from Youngsville Fire Department were treated for heat exhaustion. Both firefighters are recovering well, the spokesman said.