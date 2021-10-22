One-on-one with LCG and former Chief on firing and allegations

LAFAYETTE — At Tuesday night's council meeting, community activist Marja Broussard raised allegations that Thomas Glover's firing was racially motivated.

We sat down with the former chief this week, who isn't ruling that out, since he says he wasn't given a reason for being fired.

LCG Communications Officer, Jamie Angelle disputes race as a factor, pointing to the diversity in LPD's leadership.

“I’m not sure how that case could be made, it absolutely has nothing to do with race. The former chief is African American, the current chief is African American, the PIO is of Latino descent..it absolutely has nothing to do with race,” Angelle explained.

But current leadership is also facing scrutiny, after Tuesday's council meeting when Broussard alleged that current interim Chief Wayne Griffin, who is now on leave following the alleged allegations, was accused of sexual assault.

We asked the administration if an investigation was made into the cause, in which Angelle responded:

“At this point no one has filed a complaint with Human Resources saying that Chief Griffin harassed them so if that complaint is made, it will be investigated, but until then it’s a rumor, it’s speculation,” Angelle said.

But LCG released a press release Thursday evening announcing Guillory's order to place Lafayette's Police interim chief on administrative leave following alleged sexual allegations:

A statement of alleged sexual harassment involving Interim Chief Wayne Griffin was delivered this afternoon to Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Human Resources Manager. Mayor-President Josh Guillory, upon receipt of the report, immediately ordered the following:

 Human Resources in coordination with the Lafayette Police Department's Internal Affairs, is to immediately launch an investigation into the alleged matter.

 Interim Chief Wayne Griffin will be placed on administrative leave pending the results of this investigation.

 Major Monte Potier is to take command of the Lafayette Police Department until further notice.

 In accordance with LPD General Orders, all parties at issue are not to discuss this matter with anyone except for their respective legal counsel, human resources, and personnel conducting this investigation.

 All parties at issue are to not destroy or hide any material or evidence associated with this alleged matter and shall comply with this investigation to the fullest extent of the law and in full compliance with the law.

Guillory further stated, “This Administration has zero tolerance for sexual harassment. We also have zero tolerance for retaliation, either directly, indirectly, through third parties, and/or any other manner. The Administration also respects Due Process. We take this matter seriously. I trust in the training, experience, and professionalism of our Human Resources Manager to lead a fair and impartial investigation.”

Marja Broussard reponded to the alleged sexual harrassment complaint and commends the woman who came forward and disapproval of "Guillory's regime" denying any wrongdoings of the newly appointed interim chief Wayne Griffin:

Mayor Guillory, why fire, with impunity, an honest, upstanding chief like Thomas Glover? Is this a continuation of your attack upon the Black and Brown communities as you align yourself with people who only tell you what you want to hear? As I expressed at the city council meeting, this is the last straw! We will not allow you to tear down our community while we remain silent. You and your cronies will be called out every time you terrorize our people while basking in white privilege. We will fight for our children and our elderly so they do not have to live in a community that is seen through the dystopian lens of the likes of Mayor Josh Guillory.

KATC also asked Glover if he knew anything about the allegations. He said, “If I would’ve known about those allegations, I would’ve immediately called for an investigation. I think if there are allegations against the interim chief, he needs to make sure it's investigated."

During Glover's time in office he says he was attacked by the Police Association of Lafayette who he says has an influence on the mayor, president and progress of the police department.

The Police Association of Lafayette's attorney, Allyson Prejean, says the association is unaware of these influences.

“I’m unaware of any influence that the police association has over the Mayor President or for anyone else for that matter,” Prejean said.

Glover says he won't give up and even hinted a run for office could be in his future.

“I could get a lot of support. I'll say it like that. If I had the money that has been promised to me or close to it, I could wipe any candidate out.”

