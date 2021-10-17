One man dead after argument ends in gunfire

UPDATE: Lafayette Police have confirmed that they booked Marcus Lee Andrus, 24, with second-degree murder in connection with Sunday's shooting.

The victim has been identified as Jacob Perry, 32, also of Lafayette. Andrus also was booked with one count soliciting for prostitution.

As we reported earlier, one man is dead and another in custody after an overnight argument ended in gunfire.

Lafayette Police say they were called to the 2900 block of Northeast Evangeline Thruway at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday. They found a 32-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators determined that the victim had been in an argument with another man, who allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim. Detectives found the alleged shooter and arrested him.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

The investigation is continuing.

