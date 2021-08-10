Watch
One lane on Ambassador Caffery Parkway to close Wednesday

Posted at 3:01 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 16:01:47-04

The northbound exterior lane of Ambassador Caffery Parkway between Landmark Street and Bonaire Drive in Lafayette will be closed Wednesday, August 11 from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm, while Lafayette Consolidated Government's Traffic, Roads, and Bridges Department trim trees in the area.

