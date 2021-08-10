One lane on Ambassador Caffery Parkway to close Wednesday

The northbound exterior lane of Ambassador Caffery Parkway between Landmark Street and Bonaire Drive in Lafayette will be closed Wednesday, August 11 from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm, while Lafayette Consolidated Government's Traffic, Roads, and Bridges Department trim trees in the area.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel