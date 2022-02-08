One killed Tuesday morning in Broussard shooting

One person was killed early Tuesday morning during a shooting in Broussard.

Police say the shooting happened at 12:36 am on February 8 in the 100 block of Ridgeview Drive.

During the incident, a man was shot and later succumbed to his injuries.

According to the department, details are limited and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Broussard Police Department at 337-837-6259 or Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

