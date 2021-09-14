Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

One killed Monday in crash on Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette

items.[0].image.alt
MGN
Courtesy of MGN Online
Fatal crash
Posted at 9:06 AM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 10:06:34-04

A Lafayette man was killed Monday night during a crash in the 3600 block of Kaliste Saloom Road.

The crash occurred around 6:46 pm on September 13.

Police say 41-year-old Jared Robinson was killed after his vehicle crossed the center line into southbound traffic and struck another vehicle head on.

Robinson was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say a toxicology report for Robinson is still pending.

Alcohol was not a factor for the driver of the other vehicle, they say.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lafayette Police Traffic Unit.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.