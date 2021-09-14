One killed Monday in crash on Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette

A Lafayette man was killed Monday night during a crash in the 3600 block of Kaliste Saloom Road.

The crash occurred around 6:46 pm on September 13.

Police say 41-year-old Jared Robinson was killed after his vehicle crossed the center line into southbound traffic and struck another vehicle head on.

Robinson was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say a toxicology report for Robinson is still pending.

Alcohol was not a factor for the driver of the other vehicle, they say.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lafayette Police Traffic Unit.

