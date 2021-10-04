One killed during Sunday shooting in Lafayette, police investigating

Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday afternoon in the 900 block of Peach Street in Lafayette.

The Lafayette Police Department says the shooting occurred on October 3 at 2:05 pm.

Officers located the victim outside of a residence suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Shayne Burke of Lafayette.

Police say there is currently no information on suspects at this time. An investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

