One injured Wednesday in Lafayette shooting

One person was injured Wednesday following a shooting in Lafayette believed by police to be drug related.

The Lafayette Police department says the incident occurred at 12:00 pm on May 12 at a home in the 100 block of Louisa Boulevard.

Upon arrival, one person was found at the home suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

That person was transported and released from a local hospital.

Police say that during their investigation, narcotics were located at the residence.

No arrests have been made regarding the shooting incident.

The department says the incident is isolated and is believed to be drug related.

