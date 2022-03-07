One injured, one arrested in overnight shooting on Ambroise Street

One person is in stable condition following an overnight shooting in Lafayette.

Lafayette Police say they responded just before midnight on March 6 to the 100 block of Ambroise Street to a disturbance involving family members.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was treated and transported to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition, according to police.

56-year-old Pamela Joiner was arrested following the shooting.

Joiner was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a charge of attempted second degree murder.

An investigation is ongoing.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel