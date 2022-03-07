Watch
One injured, one arrested in overnight shooting on Ambroise Street

KATC
Posted at 7:46 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 08:46:33-05

One person is in stable condition following an overnight shooting in Lafayette.

Lafayette Police say they responded just before midnight on March 6 to the 100 block of Ambroise Street to a disturbance involving family members.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was treated and transported to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition, according to police.

56-year-old Pamela Joiner was arrested following the shooting.

Joiner was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a charge of attempted second degree murder.

An investigation is ongoing.

