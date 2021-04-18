One injured after attempted theft leads to high-speed pursuit through Lafayette Parish

An Opelousas man is hospitalized with serious injuries following an attempted theft that led to a high-speed chase through Lafayette Parish on Saturday.

According to Duson Police Chief Kip Judice, police responded around 10:15 Saturday morning to reports of money stolen from a register till at a casino in the 200 block of Austria Road. Police were told that while an employee at the casino was busy with other customers, an individual reached over the counter and took $1,300 from the register.

As a responding Duson police officer was reviewing video of the theft, the suspect allegedly returned to the casino shortly after 12:30 in an attempt to take additional money. The officer attempted to chase the suspect on foot, but the suspect fled the scene.

The officer, along with Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Deputies, located the suspect's vehicle and attempted to stop the car at 1:35 p.m., but police say th driver refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

Police say the pursuit traveled through the parish - east to University, north to Gloria Switch, East to I-49, south to Willow, east to Moss Street and North to Alexander. The suspect crashed into a row of trees about 10 minutes later at the intersection of East Alexander and Lajaunie Road, police say.

The suspect was trapped inside the vehicle and was extricated by Lafayette firefighters, Judice says. The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Triston Dupuis of Opelousas, was transported to a local hospital where police say he remains hospitalized with serious injuries but in stable condition.

Duson Police say they discovered that two other thefts were committed by Dupuis at the same casino truck stop, one exceeding $1,000 and the other approximately $300.

Upon release from the hospital, Dupuis faces charges of felony theft (2 counts); misdemeanor theft (1 count); aggravated flight; resisting an officer; possession of marijuana; and a hold for Lafayette Police on domestic abuse battery.

Assisting in the incident were LPD, LPSO, Acadian Ambulance, and Lafayette Fire and Rescue.

