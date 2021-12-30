One in critical condition after Thursday morning house fire

One person is in critical condition following an early morning house fire on Thursday in Lafayette.

Firefighters responded at 3:58 am on December 30 to a house fire in the the 400 block of Camino Real Road.

On scene, firefighters say they found two of the home's occupants outside and were informed that one other was still inside the home, possibly in the garage.

Firefighters cut open the garage door and found a male victim inside.

LFD says the man was attempting to escape the home through the garage. Medical care was administered and he was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The other occupants did not sustain any injuries, according to the department.

The family’s dog perished in the fire.

Firefighters say the fire originated in a bedroom and flames spread throughout the home causing major fire damage

At least one vehicle was also damaged in the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.

