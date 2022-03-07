One dead in Saturday night house fire in Scott

One person is dead following a Saturday night house fire in Scott.

Firefighters responded at 11:39 pm on March 5 to a residence in the 600 block of D Arceneaux Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they observed heavy fire emitting from the home.

The fire was brought quickly under control and was contained to the room of origin, according to the SFD.

While conducting firefighting efforts, firefighters located the body of a 62-year-old inside the home.

An investigation into the cause of fire is ongoing. Firefighters believe the incident is accidental in nature.

No firefighters were injured.

Duson and Lafayette Fire Departments assisted at the scene.

