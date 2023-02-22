One dead in four-vehicle crash on I-10

DUSON, La. — According to Louisiana State Police, shortly after 4 pm yesterday, Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a four-vehicle fatal crash on I-10 west half of a mile east of Exit 92 in Duson. The crash claimed the life of Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas.

State Police say Fontenot was driving east on I-10 when she rear-ended a 2018 Nissan Rogue SUV also traveling eastbound. Both vehicles traveled into the median after impact. Fontenot’s 2019 Nissan Maxima continued through the median and into the westbound inside lane. The Maxima was then struck broadside on the passenger-side doors by a westbound 2018 Dodge Challenger. The Nissan Maxima then entered into the outside westbound lane when it struck the left side of a 2013 Kenworth 18-wheeler. The third impact caused the 18-wheeler to travel off the roadway to the left and come to a final rest in the median. The Maxima and Challenger came to rest in the inside westbound lane of I-10.

Fontenot was restrained but sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office. Other drivers and occupants involved reported several injuries ranging from minor to moderate, and some were taken to local hospitals. Blood samples will be submitted for analysis and this crash remains under investigation, authorities say.

This is the third fatal crash and fourth fatality in three days Troop I has investigated. State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating motor vehicles such as obeying speed limit, being observant as other vehicles slow down for various reasons, and always driving without distractions can certainly minimize the chances of causing a crash. Wear your seatbelt, limit distractions, and observe all traffic laws.

Troop I has investigated 13 fatal crashes resulting in 15 deaths since the start of 2023.