One dead, five injured in shooting near West Congress Street

Lafayette Police are investigating a early morning shooting that left one dead and five others injured.

According to police, just before 3:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots being fired near the intersection of West Congress and University Avenue.

Preliminary investigation indicates, officers arrived in the area and located a vehicle that was shot. The vehicle had multiple passengers suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers began to perform lifesaving medical aid until all victims were transported to a local hospital.

One victim later died from their injuries, the 4 other victims are currently in stable condition.

During the shooting, the unknown suspects who were traveling in a vehicle near West Congress and University Avenue began firing multiple gunshots towards the victim’s vehicles, which were stopped in traffic at the intersection.

While this investigation was taking place, a sixth victim arrived at an area hospital by private vehicle. That victim was also suffering from a gunshot wound and is listed in critical condition. Six total victims were struck by gunfire during this shooting.

Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division are currently on scene, actively and aggressively working this incident. More information with be released when available.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

