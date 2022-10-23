One dead, another in jail after fight

One man is dead and another in jail after a fight, Lafayette Police say.

Charles Thomas, 60, of Lafayette, was found lying in the road on Frontage Road next to Northwest Evangeline Thruway Saturday morning. A passerby found him and tried to help by doing CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police booked Robert Wayne Thomas, 50, also of Lafayette, with second-degree murder.

They have the same last name, but police say the men aren't related.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect were engaged in a fight. The victim was struck and fell on the roadway and hit his head, police allege.