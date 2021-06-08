One candidate remains in running for library director

The candidate remaining in the search for a new library director of the Lafayette Public Library System will be interviewed Wednesday, according to The Advocate.

Following the withdrawal for consideration from Michael Mitchell, Danny Gillane, the current interim director, is still in the running for the job

A replacement is being sought for Teresa Elberson, who retired suddenly after the library board of control rejected a $2,700 grant from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities that would have funded books and discussion facilitators on the history of voting rights.

