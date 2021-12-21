One arrested, investigation ongoing in incident on Arnaudville Rd.

One man has been arrested after an incident at a Lafayette Parish residence Monday.

According to an LPSO spokesperson, deputies responded to the 400 block of Arnaudville Road just before noon to calls of a reported shooting.

During the investigation, detectives learned the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Tarenzo Williams, arrived at the residence armed with a gun. Deputies say a struggle for the gun ensued between Williams and a resident outside the home. During the struggle, the gun was discharged, according to the spokesperson.

Williams was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries he sustained in the fight and later booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count each of stalking and aggravated assault with a firearm.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the incident. LPSO says the investigation is ongoing.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel