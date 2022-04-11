One arrested in Malapart Road shooting

A Lafayette woman is under arrest in connection with a weekend shooting on Malapart Road.

Deputies were called to the 300 block of Malapart Rd. just before 11 p.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound; the victim is now listed in stable condition in a local hospital.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Detectives conducting the investigation identified Deericka Wiltz, 28, as the suspect in this case. Wiltz was arrested and booked with Attempted Second-Degree Murder.