One arrested following Saturday night shooting in Lafayette

No one injured
Posted at 8:26 AM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 09:26:58-04

One person was arrested Saturday night following a shooting in Lafayette.

Police say 30-year-old Justin Felix was arrested on September 11 in connection with a shooting incident in the 200 block of Edison Street.

Felix was arrested after allegedly firing a weapon at a woman.

Police say no one was injured.

Felix was booked into the Lafayette Jail on a charge of attempted second degree murder.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

