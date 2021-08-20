One Acadiana series aims to connect business leaders, city representatives

One Acadiana and Youngsville Chamber of Commerce hosted the first event in a new series aimed at connecting business leaders and parish representatives.

The 'Around the Region' series that is available to 1A Ambassadors. At each stop, various local business owners and leaders will have the chance to meet representatives from each city or municipality.

Friday's event, Youngsville Day, kicked off the new series. It will make stops in each of One Acadiana's nine-parish region.

Speakers included Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter, President of Youngsville Chamber Jessica Willis, and Youngsville Chamber Board Vice President Michael Williams.

