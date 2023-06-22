OLOL celebrates award

Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital has been recognized by Newsweek as one of “America’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2023.”

This five-ribbon award places the hospital among 159 other hospitals nationwide for providing the highest quality care. The awards list was announced on May 10th, 2023 and can be viewed on Newsweek’s website here. The only other Acadiana hospital on the list is Abbeville General.

“This recognition is a true testament to the work of our multidisciplinary team who provide exemplary care on a daily basis,” says Stephanie Manson, President Our Lady of Lourdes Health. “It is our honor to extend the healing ministry of Jesus to those entrusted to our care, and we are dedicated to delivering top-notch patient experience, safety and outcomes.”

The “America’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2023” award presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider invited over 10,000 medical professionals to participate and used three data sources for the evaluation:

· Nationwide online survey – over 10,000 health care professionals and hospital managers with knowledge about maternity processes such as neonatal and perinatal doctors, nurses and midwives were asked to recommend leading maternity hospitals in the U.S.

· Key performance indicators (KPIs) – medical KPI data relevant to maternity care.

· Patient satisfaction surveys - results from patient satisfaction surveys including staff communication and responsiveness were considered.

“We are humbled by this esteemed distinction. Our exclusive, stellar services set us apart,” says Senior Director of Women’s Services at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital, Alesha Alford, DNNP, RNC-OB. “From a Pregnancy Navigator to guide moms-to-be during their pregnancy journey to the area’s only Level III Surgical Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), our team provides comprehensive care to infants born at all gestational ages and birth weights. We are here through all maternity.”

Here are some more pictures from the event: