OLGH Nurse dies of COVID

The Advocate is reporting that a nurse at Ochsner Lafayette General has died from complications from COVID-19, according to social media posts from friends and co-workers.

Olivia Guidry, a registered nurse in the emergency department, died Saturday after battling the virus for days in the hospital's intensive care unit, the newspaper reports.

Friends, who had been pleading for prayers for the young woman, expressed grief as the news of her death spread Saturday afternoon, The Advocate reports.

To read the story, click here.

