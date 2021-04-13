OLG issues statement about J&J vaccine

Ochsner Lafayette General issued a statement about the new information that came out today regarding the J&J vaccine.

"Today, the FDA and CDC released new guidance recommending that healthcare providers pause the administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine. This decision was made so that reports of a rare type of blood clot, cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, could be investigated to determine if there is a correlation between the vaccine and this medical condition. Although this side effect is exceptionally rare – only impacting six patients out of 6.8 million doses given – use of this vaccine is being paused out of an abundance of caution until more information is available," the statement reads.

Here's what the state has to say.

Ochsner Health learned of this guidance this morning and halted use of the J&J vaccine at all clinics effective immediately. Patients who are scheduled to receive it will now receive the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. OLG folks will get in touch with anyone impacted by the change, and you'll have the option to reschedule.

The Pfizer vaccine uses messenger RNA, or mRNA, which is different than the viral vector technology used in the J&J vaccine.