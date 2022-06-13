Oil and Gas Job Fair set for June 22

Rigzone.com is hosting an Oil & Gas Job Fair on June 22.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Cajundome Convention Center.
Organizers say that the list of hiring companies will include:
Offshore Energy Services
Gulf Island Fabrication
Halliburton
Complete Logistical Services
Baker Hughes
Sparrows Group
Valaris
CETCO Energy Services
LSE Crane & Transportation
Wood
EnerCorp
Crosby Tugs
DLS Energy
Morrison
Schlumberger
Parker Wellbore
Enterprise Offshore Drilling
NexTier Oilfield Solutions
Oceaneering
Louisiana Cat
Danos
Oilfield Instrumentation
Quality Companies
Daily Thermetrics
Noble Drilling
Crosby Energy Services
FDF Energy Services
Pharma-Safe
JAB Recruitment
and more
“The positions available at this event span the industry,” says Jen Schamble, Events Director at Rigzone. “There are onshore and offshore jobs, some positions are in the field, and others are in an office setting. Recruiters will be looking to hire everything from mechanics to accountants.”
Candidates are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume and be ready to interview on-site. The Louisiana Workforce Commission will also be on hand to provide resume advice and assistance with applying to jobs.
“Most of these companies are also looking to fill entry-level roles, so it’s a great chance to start a career in oil & gas,” says Schamble. “We encourage those in the community interested in joining the industry to come out and speak with these recruiters. It’s the best way to find out which positions are a fit for their skill-set and interests.”
Attendees can register in advance via the Rigzone.com website to save time at the door, or they can do so upon arrival.
For a list of some of the positions being recruited for at this hiring event, click here. This list will continue to be updated, up until the day of the event, organizers say.