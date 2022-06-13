Oil and Gas Job Fair set for June 22

Rigzone.com is hosting an Oil & Gas Job Fair on June 22.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Cajundome Convention Center.

Organizers say that the list of hiring companies will include:

Offshore Energy Services

Gulf Island Fabrication

Halliburton

Complete Logistical Services

Baker Hughes

Sparrows Group

Valaris

CETCO Energy Services

LSE Crane & Transportation

Wood

EnerCorp

Crosby Tugs

DLS Energy

Morrison

Schlumberger

Parker Wellbore

Enterprise Offshore Drilling

NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Oceaneering

Louisiana Cat

Danos

Oilfield Instrumentation

Quality Companies

Daily Thermetrics

Noble Drilling

Crosby Energy Services

FDF Energy Services

Pharma-Safe

JAB Recruitment

and more

“The positions available at this event span the industry,” says Jen Schamble, Events Director at Rigzone. “There are onshore and offshore jobs, some positions are in the field, and others are in an office setting. Recruiters will be looking to hire everything from mechanics to accountants.”

Candidates are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume and be ready to interview on-site. The Louisiana Workforce Commission will also be on hand to provide resume advice and assistance with applying to jobs.

“Most of these companies are also looking to fill entry-level roles, so it’s a great chance to start a career in oil & gas,” says Schamble. “We encourage those in the community interested in joining the industry to come out and speak with these recruiters. It’s the best way to find out which positions are a fit for their skill-set and interests.”

Attendees can register in advance via the Rigzone.com website to save time at the door, or they can do so upon arrival.

For a list of some of the positions being recruited for at this hiring event, click here. This list will continue to be updated, up until the day of the event, organizers say.