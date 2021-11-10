Oil and gas career fair happening Wednesday at Cajundome Convention Center

An oil and gas career fair is happening Wednesday at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette.
Rigzone is hosting the career fair on November 10 from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm.
Positions available range from entry-level to experienced.
Job seekers are encouraged to bring a copy of their current resume and any other relevant employment documents.
Those interested can register online at Rigzone.com or at the door of the event.
The following companies will be at the event:
- Nabors
- Halliburton
- Noble Drilling
- Gulf Island Fabrication
- Hornbeck Offshore
- Edison Chouest Offshore
- Sparrows Offshore
- Morrison Energy
- Oceaneering
- Performance Energy Services
- PMI Energy Services
- Complete Logistical Services
- OMNI Environmental Solutions
- C-Innovation
- BlueTide Communications
- Taylors International
- Quality Companies
To see a list of job opportunities, click here.
------------------------------------------------------------
