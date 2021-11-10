Oil and gas career fair happening Wednesday at Cajundome Convention Center

An oil and gas career fair is happening Wednesday at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette.

Rigzone is hosting the career fair on November 10 from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm.

Positions available range from entry-level to experienced.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring a copy of their current resume and any other relevant employment documents.

Those interested can register online at Rigzone.com or at the door of the event.

The following companies will be at the event:

Nabors

Halliburton

Noble Drilling

Gulf Island Fabrication

Hornbeck Offshore

Edison Chouest Offshore

Sparrows Offshore

Morrison Energy

Oceaneering

Performance Energy Services

PMI Energy Services

Complete Logistical Services

OMNI Environmental Solutions

C-Innovation

BlueTide Communications

Taylors International

Quality Companies

To see a list of job opportunities, click here.

