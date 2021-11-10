Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Oil and gas career fair happening Wednesday at Cajundome Convention Center

items.[0].image.alt
KATC
oilandgas.jpg
Posted at 9:41 AM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 11:33:36-05

An oil and gas career fair is happening Wednesday at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette.

Rigzone is hosting the career fair on November 10 from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm.

Positions available range from entry-level to experienced.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring a copy of their current resume and any other relevant employment documents.

Those interested can register online at Rigzone.com or at the door of the event.

The following companies will be at the event:

  • Nabors
  • Halliburton
  • Noble Drilling
  • Gulf Island Fabrication
  • Hornbeck Offshore
  • Edison Chouest Offshore
  • Sparrows Offshore
  • Morrison Energy
  • Oceaneering
  • Performance Energy Services
  • PMI Energy Services
  • Complete Logistical Services
  • OMNI Environmental Solutions
  • C-Innovation
  • BlueTide Communications
  • Taylors International
  • Quality Companies

To see a list of job opportunities, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.