Oil and Gas career fair coming to the Cajundome in February

An career fair will be held in February for members of the oil and gas industry.
Rigzone will be holding an Oil & Gas Career Fair on Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 from 9:00am – 1:00pm at the Cajundome Convention Center.
Hiring companies will include:
Schlumberger
Nabors
Ecoserv
Gulf Island Fabrication
Baker Hughes
CETCO Energy Services
Helix Energy Solutions
Group Tally Energy Services
Nine Energy Service
Legacy Directional
Complete Logistical Services
Sparrows Offshore
Oceaneering
Performance Energy Services
C-Innovation
Edison Chouest Offshore
Taylors International
MMR Group
Morrison Energy
Noble Corporation
Driver Pipeline
Enterprise Offshore Drilling
Boredelon Marine
and more...
According to Rigzone, hundreds of open positions are available including those in drilling, production, oilfield services, administrative support, maritime, trades, maintenance, construction and more. Positions include both onshore and offshore, field-based and office-based, full-time and rotational work.
All levels of experience are invited to attend, and many entry-level jobs are available. Candidates are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume.
Attendees can register in advance via the Rigzone.com website to save time at the door, or they can do so upon arrival. For event day details and to register in advance to attend: https://www.rigzone.com/profile/register?eventid=21®ister=0
Companies interested in reserving a table are asked to email events@rigzone.com.
