Oil and Gas career fair coming to the Cajundome in February

An career fair will be held in February for members of the oil and gas industry.

Rigzone will be holding an Oil & Gas Career Fair on Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 from 9:00am – 1:00pm at the Cajundome Convention Center.

Hiring companies will include:

Schlumberger

Nabors

Ecoserv

Gulf Island Fabrication

Baker Hughes

CETCO Energy Services

Helix Energy Solutions

Group Tally Energy Services

Nine Energy Service

Legacy Directional

Complete Logistical Services

Sparrows Offshore

Oceaneering

Performance Energy Services

C-Innovation

Edison Chouest Offshore

Taylors International

MMR Group

Morrison Energy

Noble Corporation

Driver Pipeline

Enterprise Offshore Drilling

Boredelon Marine

and more...

According to Rigzone, hundreds of open positions are available including those in drilling, production, oilfield services, administrative support, maritime, trades, maintenance, construction and more. Positions include both onshore and offshore, field-based and office-based, full-time and rotational work.

All levels of experience are invited to attend, and many entry-level jobs are available. Candidates are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume.

Attendees can register in advance via the Rigzone.com website to save time at the door, or they can do so upon arrival. For event day details and to register in advance to attend: https://www.rigzone.com/profile/register?eventid=21®ister=0

Companies interested in reserving a table are asked to email events@rigzone.com.

