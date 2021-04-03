Oh, Hoppy Day event celebrates spring with music, planting tips

Several local organizations are holding a spring celebration in Lafayette on Saturday.

Performing Arts Serving Acadiana (PASA), the McComb-Veazey neighborhood, and Habitat for Humanity organized Oh, Hoppy Day, which is taking place until 6 p.m. at 907 St. Charles St. The event includes spring planting tips offered by the Homegrowers Co-op, followed by a concert by vocalist Sasha Massey and pianist Jake Spinella.

"We'll celebrate Easter and share Easter baskets with children," said Tina Shelvin Bingham, community development director for Lafayette Habitat for Humanity. "We expect great weather and hope to have fun."

Oh, Hoppy Day is the debut concert on PASA's mobile stage, Rover.

"This is surely a test drive for Rover," says PASA executive director Jackie Lyle. "Today Rover is still a simple 8.5' X 20' flatbed trailer; however, we expect our architect to complete the design and begin the transformation. When it's complete, we'll have a much larger, more sophisticated stage that can be configured in a few different ways to make it possible to bring dance, theater, music and more to neighborhoods in Lafayette and to other towns in Acadiana."

"This idea has floated in my head for more than 15 years," says Lyle. "Finally, Rover will make it possible to bring performing arts out—literally and figuratively—from traditional venues like the Heymann Performing Arts Center and our other theaters, to where people live."

PASA accepts requests for Rover appearances; anyone interested can contact Lyle at jackie@pasaonline.org or by calling 337-781-1273.

"So, just like the game Red Rover, call us and ask us to bring Rover over," explains Lyle.

Social distancing and masks/face coverings will be required at Oh, Hoppy Day.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel