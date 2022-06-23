Officials say discolored water in Carencro isn't dangerous

Carencro Water Superintendent Buster Broussard announced the Carencro water system on Andre St. is experiencing purple water discoloration caused by a valve malfunction that allowed excess potassium permanganate to enter the system.

The Andre St. water tower is being drained and the water will return to normal shortly. The area in the city west of I-49 is affected. Residents should flush your water until the color is gone.

The Louisiana Department of Health has been notified and stated that potassium permanganate in the concentrations used to treat water is not toxic.

Potassium permanganate is used to remove taste and odor-causing compounds. Potassium permanganate oxidizes iron, manganese, and hydrogen sulfide into particles which are then filtered out.

For more information please contact Carencro City Hall 337-896-8481.