Officials respond to kitchen fire at Lafayette church

Located at E Butcher Switch Road
Posted at 6:45 AM, Apr 08, 2022
Fire officials responded Friday morning to a kitchen fire at a church on E. Butcher Switch Road in Lafayette.

According to the Lafayette Fire Department, firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from the World Harvest Lighthouse Church around 5:28 am on April 8.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a fire in the kitchen area.

LFD says the fire has been put out.

An investigation is ongoing.

KATC was on the scene Friday morning. See the video below:

LFD responds to kitchen fire at church on Butcher Switch (part 2)

