Off-road vehicle driver dies after early morning crash in Lafayette Parish

Lafayette Parish - Shortly before 1:30 a.m., on January 15, 2023, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a fatal crash involving an off-road vehicle on Louisiana Highway 719 (Riceland Rd) near Ridge Road in Lafayette Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 58-year-old Stacy Bourque of Rayne.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Bourque was driving south on LA Hwy 719 in a 2022 Honda Pioneer UTV.

At the same time, a 1998 Buick LeSabre was also being driven south. The Buick struck the UTV causing Bourque was ejected.

Bourque was unrestrained in the UTV. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Buick was restrained and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was taken from both drivers for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

