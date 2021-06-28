Ochsner LGMC announces road closures

As Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center continue to make construction progress on the new six-floor tower and expansion of the hospital, Coolidge Drive between Hospital Drive and S. College Road as well as the main entrance to Ochsner LGMC will be closed from 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 29 until 7 a.m. Friday, July 2.

Only the lane in front of/closest to Ochsner LGMC will be closed during this time.

Traffic from S. College to Coolidge will remain open.

The circular drive entrance into Burdin Riehl will remain accessible and will not be impacted.

Patients, visitors, and staff should use the West Tower/Emergency Department entrances during this time.

To read more about Ochsner’s investment in Acadiana, visit togethermeansmore.org .

