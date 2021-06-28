Ochsner LGMC announces road closures

As Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center continue to make construction progress on the new six-floor tower and expansion of the hospital, Coolidge Drive between Hospital Drive and S. College Road as well as the main entrance to Ochsner LGMC will be closed from 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 29 until 7 a.m. Friday, July 2.
- Only the lane in front of/closest to Ochsner LGMC will be closed during this time.
- Traffic from S. College to Coolidge will remain open.
- The circular drive entrance into Burdin Riehl will remain accessible and will not be impacted.
Patients, visitors, and staff should use the West Tower/Emergency Department entrances during this time.
To read more about Ochsner’s investment in Acadiana, visit togethermeansmore.org.
