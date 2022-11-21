Ochsner Lafayette General to offer free stroke screenings

Someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds and, every four minutes, someone dies from one. While the risk of a stroke varies with race and ethnicity, according to the CDC, they are the leading cause of death and long-term disability for Americans.

To give patients a fighting chance against those odds, the stroke program at Ochsner Lafayette General is offering a free stroke screening on Saturday, December 3.

The event, which is held annually, is scheduled from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Burdin Riehl Center, located at 1211 Coolidge St, across from Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.

At the screening, patients will be assessed for diabetes, total cholesterol, blood pressure and heart rate. Carotid artery ultrasounds will also be conducted. Providers from the Ochsner Lafayette General Neuroscience Center will meet with patients to share their results and discuss any stroke risks that may be present.

Certain lifestyle habits and risk factors, some hereditary, increase the chance of stroke. It is important for patients to be aware of their risks to control or treat them. Fasting is recommended for the screenings, but not required. Patients should not skip their medications.

To attend Ochsner Lafayette General’s free stroke screenings, appointments are required and can be made by calling 337-289-7753. The number of screenings is limited.