Ochsner Lafayette General to begin providing Pfizer booster vaccine shots

Ochsner Lafayette General will begin administering Pfizer booster shots to those adults who meet the CDC criteria this week.

Pfizer booster shots will be administered to individuals beginning Monday, September 27, 2021 at the Domingue Recreation Center.

Scheduled appointments can be made by visiting Ochsnerlg.org/vaccine or by calling 855-206-9675.

This comes after the Louisiana Department of Health announced last week that booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will now be available to adults at increased risk.

This is following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to LDH, if you are 6 months out from your two-dose Pfizer series, you are now eligible to receive a booster shot if you are:

Age 65 or older

Age 18 or older and have one of many underlying medical conditions

Age 18 or older and live or work in a setting that places you at risk of being exposed to COVID

LDH recommends you discuss your individual situation and risk/benefit analysis with your doctor or medical practitioner.

