Ochsner Lafayette General reflects on one year of COVID-19 in Louisiana

Ochsner Lafayette General is commemorating the one year anniversary of the start of COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The Health System will reflect on the challenges, achievements, and loss of life during the year with two moments of silence.

On March 9, 2020, the first COVID-19 patient was identified in Louisiana. Two days later, Ochsner Health says they diagnosed their first patient with the virus.

10 days after the first case of COVID-19 in Louisiana, Ochsner Lafayette General diagnosed its first COVID-19 patient.

Ochsner Health reflects on one year of COVID-19 in Louisiana (pt 2)

This week, Ochsner Lafayette General is taking several steps to honor their healthcare heroes and pay tribute to patients who lost their lives to the virus.

The Health System says employees will be given “Ochsner Hero” pins to add to their badges and large “You’re My Hero!” banners will be displayed at all Ochsner Lafayette General facilities. Employees are encouraged to write a personal message of gratitude and recognition for someone special who helped them through the last year.

A moment of silence will be held at 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Ochsner says that LED candles will be lit during those moments of silence to symbolize moving from darkness to light, together, recognizing that hope lies ahead.

The community is invited to join during those moments of silence.

“Together, we are reflecting on where we’ve been, what we’ve overcome and how much we have learned over the past year. Our teams navigated this pandemic with valor, fortitude, empathy and determination,” said Ochsner Lafayette General CEO Patrick Gandy. “This week, we are honoring our healthcare heroes for their resilience and dedication to helping others while at the same time remembering the many who lost their lives to COVID-19.”

“This is not a day to celebrate,” Gandy continued. “But it is a day to commemorate milestones, recognize their significance and to help our communities all the way through this – from where we started with testing to now turning the page, toward the future, with vaccines.”

In the 365 days since COVID-19, Ochsner Lafayette General has:

Processed over 64,000 COVID tests of the more than one million performed across Ochsner Health facilities and labs

Discharged over 1,900 COVID-positive patients of the more than 10,000 discharged across Ochsner Health

When our clinics were closed, we performed 37,000 video visits with Ochsner Lafayette General providers

While other health systems across the country furloughed employees, Ochsner Lafayette General redeployed 1,400 employees as medical assistants, patient care technicians and temperature monitors. Surgical nurses and those who work in clinics took shifts in hospitals to care for COVID-19 and other patient units.

Received $328,000 in donations of cash, supplies and food for our frontline workers as tracked by the Ochsner Lafayette General Foundation. That totaled more than 12,000 meals and snacks for those taking care of COVID-19 patients. Our employees were overwhelmed by the generosity and support of the community.

Since December 15, Ochsner Lafayette General has administered nearly 30,000 COVID vaccines of the 200,000 across Ochsner Health

Ochsner Lafayette General says that the quickest way to end this pandemic is by herd immunity through vaccination.

Ochsner Lafayette General offers vaccine clinics daily. For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit OchsnerLG.org/vaccine or call 1-855-206-9675.

