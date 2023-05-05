Ochsner Lafayette General conducting free physicals for students in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. — Today, Ochsner Lafayette General Sports Medicine will conduct sports physicals for middle and high school student athletes across Acadiana.

The event, free, regardless of insurance type, will take place from 2:30 to 7 pm on the third floor of the Medical Office Building located at 4212 W. Congress Street.

According to Lafayette General, students who play sports at an LHSAA school should receive a physical every year. Sports physicals include height, weight, vision, blood pressure, flexibility screening, general medical exam and ortho exam.

The goal this year for Ochsner Lafayette General is to complete 400 physicals for student athletes. Last year, around 250 sports physicals were completed during a similar event, says Sr. Communications Specialist Ryan Richard.

Student athletes are advised to arrive at the following scheduled times to receive their physical:



Lafayette Parish Public High Schools · 2:30 p.m.

Private/Independent/Charter Schools · 3:30 p.m.

Lafayette Parish Public Middle Schools · 4:00 p.m.

St. Martin/Vermilion Parish Public High/Middle Schools · 4:30 p.m.

Acadia Parish Public High/Middle Schools · 5:00 p.m.

No student athlete will be turned away from the event upon arrival prior to 5:30 pm, officials say.

A completed and signed Student-Athlete Physical Exam/Medical History Evaluation Form is required to receive a physical.

Primary Care Physicians conducting physicals: Fallon McManus, MD; Quinn Quebodeaux, MD; Scott Bergeaux, MD; Reshma Banushali, MD; Pernell Simon, MD; and Chris Achee, NP as well as three orthopedic surgeons fellowship-trained in sports medicine: Paul Williams, MD; Otis Drew, MD and Brian Etier, MD.

Nurses from the Lafayette Parish School System and physical therapists from MTS Physical Therapy & Wellness will also be performing physicals.